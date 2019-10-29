FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 248 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 179.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,404,000 after buying an additional 195,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,115,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.21.

AVB stock opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.14. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

