Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Several other analysts also recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,743,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,213,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

