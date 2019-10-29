Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.70.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,286. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,406 shares of company stock worth $1,687,965 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,104,000 after buying an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,046,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

