Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. 232,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $46,847.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $756,895.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,236 shares of company stock worth $357,512. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

