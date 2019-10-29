FREE Coin (FREE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,090.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $789,890.00 and $1,090.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00216172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01482945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00116900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.