Freicoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $405,911.00 and $58.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,416,062 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

