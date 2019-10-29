FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.66 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.42. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAIL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

