Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.71 ($91.52).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.24 ($73.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €60.95 and a 200 day moving average of €66.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.