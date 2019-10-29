Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Frontier Digital Limited (ASX:FDV) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.80 ($0.56) and last traded at A$0.79 ($0.56), 39,027 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.94 million and a PE ratio of -21.94.

About Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV)

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

