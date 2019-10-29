Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Frontline has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Frontline by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Frontline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.