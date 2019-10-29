Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FSTA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

FSTA stock opened at GBX 1,035 ($13.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $334.81 million and a PE ratio of 29.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,092.97.

In other news, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total value of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

