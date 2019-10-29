FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

HAS stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after acquiring an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $45,199,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $32,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

