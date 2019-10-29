FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

IBCP opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.50. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth $242,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.