FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Issued By Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$24.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

