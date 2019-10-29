FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CLF opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 185,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

