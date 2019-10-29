FY2019 EPS Estimates for Packaging Corp Of America Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Shares of PKG opened at $112.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

