FY2019 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,795 shares of company stock worth $63,922,027. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

