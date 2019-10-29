FY2019 EPS Estimates for Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) Boosted by Raymond James

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

WRG stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

