FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $63.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $62.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $78.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $97.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.62 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,398.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,288.98 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24. The company has a market cap of $876.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,178.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

