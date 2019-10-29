Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Down 31.3%

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) fell 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 210,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 150,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

