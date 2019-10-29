Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.03), with a volume of 1263798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

