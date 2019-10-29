GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.22.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $175.76. 176,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,110. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $191.63.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131,119 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $48,447,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

