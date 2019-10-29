Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Given “Restricted” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their restricted rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFRD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Galliford Try has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 838 ($10.95).

Shares of LON GFRD traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 743.50 ($9.72). 322,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $825.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 687.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 621.19. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 918 ($12.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,429.77).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

