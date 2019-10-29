GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81, 3,917,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,715,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carrie W. Teffner purchased 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,268 shares of company stock valued at $175,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 905.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 4,617,446 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $16,116,000. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $13,955,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $13,183,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,848.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,324,024 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

