Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 448,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $35,161,161.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,525,027.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,453,850.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,852,996 shares of company stock worth $223,193,928. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

