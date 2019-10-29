GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

GLOG opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. GasLog has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.10.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GasLog by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.