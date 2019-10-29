GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.36 ($29.49).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €28.49 ($33.13) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €28.81 ($33.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.24.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.