GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.49 ($29.64).

ETR G1A traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching €28.64 ($33.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €28.81 ($33.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 51.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.55.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

