GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.49 ($29.64).

Shares of ETR:G1A traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €28.64 ($33.30). The stock had a trading volume of 721,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €28.81 ($33.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.51.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

