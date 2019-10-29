Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 121373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.020241 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Gray acquired 2,550,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,249,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,200,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,114.66.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

