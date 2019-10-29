Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

