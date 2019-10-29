Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.51

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

