Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Genprex stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

