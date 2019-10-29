Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $264,533.40 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 304,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

