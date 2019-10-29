Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Gentherm stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,924. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.