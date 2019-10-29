Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

THRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.