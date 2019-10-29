Gerdau (GGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Gerdau to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,108,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,045. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

