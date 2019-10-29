Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

