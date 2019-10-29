Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 110,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,562,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,712 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 456,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.