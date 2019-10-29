Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.35 ($3.77).

Glencore stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 240.90 ($3.15). The company had a trading volume of 23,651,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.41. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

