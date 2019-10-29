Gogo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,104 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,624% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Gogo stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh W. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

