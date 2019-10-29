Gold Resource (GORO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.67 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,739. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.80 target price on Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

