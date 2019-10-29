GoldCoin Trading Up 39.7% This Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,010.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00632896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

