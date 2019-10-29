Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.