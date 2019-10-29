Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.88

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.88 and traded as high as $153.32. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 8,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.