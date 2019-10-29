Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Set at $46.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE GGG opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

