Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 28.84 and a quick ratio of 28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.42. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, COO Steven Plust acquired 10,600 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $196,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

