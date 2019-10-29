Granite Real Estate (GRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$1.14. The firm had revenue of C$67.90 million during the quarter.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Granite Real Estate has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.