Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $2,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 209,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

