Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,593. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

